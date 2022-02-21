Tom Holland says reports he bought a London house with Zendaya are ‘completely false’ | People | Entertainment

Tom Holland has cleared up rumors that he bought a new house with Zendaya. “A lot of people called me because apparently I bought a new house in South London. Which is completely untrue,” Holland told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, on Friday. “I didn’t buy a new house.”

in January, Daily Mail reported that Holland was spending millions to renovate his home, located not far from his parents’ home in London.

An anonymous source told the publication that Holland “has spent quite a bit of time making this house his perfect home and Zendaya has been visiting him in London, so let’s see. They are the hot young couple in Hollywood and they don’t want to be apart.”

The Mirror OK it also reported that the couple would be moving into Holland’s renovated house. “They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be London, where Tom grew up,” said an anonymous source. “Everyone is excited for them.”

“The plan is for them to move in after the renovation is complete, probably in late summer,” the source added.

Holland and Zendaya met through their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and MJ, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

They first co-starred in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming and since then they have shared the screen in two more independent sequels of the arachnid, Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

For years, Holland and Zendaya denied dating rumors. But in July 2021, the actors were photographed kissing in an Audi driven by Holland. Additional photos posted by Page Six They showed the young couple leaving a house with their mother, Claire Stoermer.

The following month, they were photographed attending the wedding of a friend named Josh Florez in Simi Valley, California.

Holland also spoke publicly about their relationship in a cover story for the Men of the Year issue of GQ.

the star of Cherry He said he and Zendaya “felt robbed of our privacy” when paparazzi took photos of them in July and posted them.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy is no longer really under our control, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the whole world,” he told GQ.

Zendaya shared similar comments, telling the publication, “I think that loving someone is something sacred and something special and something you want to deal with, go through, experience and enjoy between the two people who love each other.”

The stars also participated in the world press tour of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Most recently, Zendaya hung out with Holland while he was in New York City promoting his new movie. Uncharted. The two were photographed holding hands as they headed to the premiere of the Ruben Fleischer-directed film at AMC Lincoln Center.

They were also seen wearing jerseys with their names swapped while attending the New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden last Thursday.