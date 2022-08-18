Tom Holland, Selena Gomez and other celebrities who have abandoned social networks

The star of “Spiderman” Tom Holland made a wise decision, he prioritized his mental health, so he left his Twitter and Instagram profile, because every time he reads information about him on these platforms he feels in a spiral and confesses that it is overwhelming .

Holland, with more than 75 million followers between Twitter and Instagram, suffered from bullyingduring his childhood and part of his adolescence, is therefore closely related to the subject and knows how important it is to safeguard his mental health.

“Asking for help should not be something that makes us ashamed,” he told the actor. At the same time, he expressed his solidarity with all the people who are going through a similar situation and highlighted the work that some charitable associationswith whom he has worked closely.

“I love you all, and let’s talk about mental health,” added Holland, 28, who has not been the only one celebrity that he has chosen to leave social networks, however, in his case it is not known if it will be a definitive or temporary measure.

Selena Gomez

In 2016, she was dubbed “the queen of Instagram”, however, earlier this year she confessed that in the last four and a half years she has not used social networks, something that has had a very positive impact on her Mental Wellness.

Getting away from the networks meant a change in everything related to his mental health, he is happier, more present and connects better with people.

The famous assures that a team is in charge of managing the content that is published in their profiles of social networks.

Millie Bobby Brown

The star of “Stranger Things” is also aware of the hatred that is promoted on social networks and last year he assured that he cannot be part of a space where hate is allowed. cyberbullyingso he left Tik Tok.

Camila Hair

Last year, after her breakup with Shaw Mendes, the singer and actress was temporarily absent from these platformssince he wanted to “do a little detoxification of the networks”.

