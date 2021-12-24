Tom Holland: Spiderman physique thanks to Billy Elliot

Doing somersaults in the air by jumping from trampolines, climbing walls attached to a rope and throwing yourself into the void attached only to a rubber band are some of the stunts that Tom Holland performed in person on the set of Spiderman No Way Home.

The 25-year-old actor is not new to such things: not everyone knows that he was chosen as new Spiderman now six years ago (between over 7,500 videos and 200 auditions) also thanks to his athletic abilities and physical abilities. At his screen test, amazed everyone with gods backflip (back flips) improvised in the room, just for fun.

“I’m here because I practiced gymnastics, and I do it every day. Here I always have to use some athletic ability ”, he explained himself on the set of Spiderman: Homecoming, in 2016.

Tom Holland, the Spiderman … dancer

And the last film of the trilogy, the highly anticipated Spiderman: No Way Home, in theaters for a few days, is already breaking records in box offices all over the world: it is the highest grossing of 2021 in Italy and the third best launch in film history (and without the help of China, where the film has not yet been released).

According to some critics, the film could even be nominated for Oscar for having “saved the cinematic experience”, bringing people back to theaters in a difficult period like the one we are experiencing.

But to get as high as it started Tom Holland his “climbing”? For fun, like he does on set, and doing something else entirely.

Holland he grew up in Kingston Upon Thames, a small town south of London where he still lives when he is not busy traveling the world. As a child he was noticed at a dance recital by choreographer Lynne Page, who convinced him to audition for a musical by Billy Elliot.

Tom he was only nine and danced hip hop at the Nifty Feet Dance School, in the Wimbledon neighborhood. After eight auditions plus two more years of training he really made his debut as Billy Elliot, which he impersonated aged 12 to 14. He also saw it live Elton John, composer of music, which he defined Holland “Surprising” and declared himself “blown away” by the performance of the young dancer.

Proof of his talent? Here it is at Lip Sync Battle, American comedy-musical program, while dancing Umbrella dressed as Rihanna in front of the incredulous Zendaya:

Holland he catapulted to Hollywood thanks to ballet, which he abandoned in 2010 but gave him a background of fundamental skills to be an actor.

“The fact that he was a dancer and understood what it means to tell a story with the physicist, was great for us,” he says. Amy Pascal, producer of Marvel. “His past as a dancer permeates him with wonder and enthusiasm,” praises his colleague Robert Downey Jr. Even if, on the set, there were still some problems related to his height …

Tom Holland’s upcoming films

The athleticism of Holland he will surely have been useful to him also in the role of the hunter of ancient treasures Nathan Drake on the set of Uncharted, film based on the video game saga of the same name and which we will see at the cinema in 2022.

His talent as a dancer, on the other hand, we will certainly see again when he interprets Fred Astaire in a biopic on the Hollywood icon. Holland was expressly requested by the manufacturer Amy Pascal, the same as the last three chapters dedicated to Spider-Man.

Will Tom Holland still be Spiderman?

Tom Holland is perfect for the role of Spiderman, but after six films it is the actor himself who wonders if continuing is really worth it.

“I’ve spent the last six years of my life focusing on my career. I want to take a break and start a family, start understanding what I want to do beyond this world ”-Tom Holland

Luckily he thought about it right away Kevin Feige in person, president of the Marvel Studios, to reassure all fans:

“Amy Pascal and I, Disney and Sony are talking: We are actively starting to develop the Spiderman 4 story. I say this openly because I don’t want fans to experience any separation trauma like what happened next. Far From Home“

Before starting to work a No Way Home, indeed, Sony And Marvel had separated due to a question related to the rights of the character: there was the clear possibility that the film that fills the theaters these days would never see the light, and that the story told was interrupted at the most beautiful after the open ending of Far From Home.

Fortunately it did not happen and Holland in all likelihood he will continue to wear the red and blue jumpsuit for at least three more films. On the other hand, “Spiderman is just the American version of myself,” he says with simplicity. And he’s right to sell: “Tom is just as I imagined Spiderman when I created him”. And if he says so too Stan Lee…

