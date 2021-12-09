News

Tom Holland spoiled Iron Man's death to Zendaya

Tom Holland spoiled Iron Man’s death to Zendaya: “I wish I didn’t know” (Thursday 9 December 2021) Zendaya revealed in a recent interview that Tom Holland he had them spoiled there death from Iron Man in Anvengers: Endgame. Tom Holland he is now famous for his inability not to reveal spoilers and among his victims there is also Zendaya: the actress has in fact known a preview of the fate of Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame. Tony Stark’s departure was one of the secrets that Marvel has been trying to keep longest due to its great emotional impact, however the Peter Parker interpreter has let slip some important anticipation. Zendaya Coleman, interviewed by Tara Hitchock, along with Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon, addressed the spoiler topic, particularly current, waiting for the release …Read on movieplayer

