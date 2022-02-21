Tom Holland temporarily retires after recording one last series

projection of Tom Holland since his election as the last Spider-man places him at the peak of efficiency in Hollywood after taking one of the most representative roles in the Marvel cinematic universe, a very high productivity that leads him to take a momentary break from acting after finishing a last recording.

If you asked that boy from The Impossible what his dreams were within the film industry, the answer to the current situation of the adult Tom Holland with leading roles of such importance as those of Peter Parker or Nathan Drake, two roles with franchises, could not come close. behind him, many millions of profit and a great future ahead.

The success of the Marvel movies in the last decade is unquestionable and much of the blame lies with Tom Holland’s foray into the universe until the subsequent deployment of the first trilogy starring himself, but that frenetic pace in the recordings along with others so many projects have led him to average up to three major premieres per year, and for this reason he has decided to stop.

The promotional accompaniment of films as important as those of Spider-man or this last one of Uncharted exhaust any actor and with the continuity of titles in recent years, Tom Holland has decided to take a break after finishing the recording of the Apple series that he will shoot with Amanda Seyfried (The Crowded Room).

The actor himself has been dropping this idea for quite some time during his promotional interviews but it is now that he has clarified that after the Apple series he will put a pause on his career without giving specific dates, so all his future projects such as the sequel to Uncharted or the new trilogy of the arachnid hero are waiting.

After seven years full of blockbusters with the subsequent continuity that this entails after the recording, Holland will be absent for a while from the recordings, so his next projects will remain at the expense of his decision. We already know that he will at least be in the next Spider-man trilogy after the big No Way Home close, but neither he nor Sony seem to be in a rush for his return.

In fact, in the last interviews, he had been leaving clues for months that he will not be climbing walls forever and at some point he would have to make way for Miles Morales, a nod to imagine how the multiverse will evolve beyond the superhero animated films.