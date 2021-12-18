Tom Holland: The actor takes a break

Spiderman actor Tom Holland has decided to take a break from acting to focus on starting a family and getting involved in projects outside of Hollywood. Holland, 25, told People:

“I’ve spent the past six years focusing on my career. I want to take a break and focus on creating a family and understand what I want to do outside of this world “.

He added that he is thrilled to someday become a father, and if he could have a career outside of acting, he could be a school teacher. Holland’s latest film, Spiderman No Way Home, is now in theaters and is expected to make a lot of money. Holland said he was grateful to Sony and Marvel for work, and she doesn’t want to hang her dress, even though she admitted it might be time to do it.

“I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man, but I feel we may be ready to say goodbye to Spiderman. I don’t want to be responsible for keeping the next young person who arrives and who deserves it as well ”.

Sony producer Amy Pascal recently said a new Spiderman film trilogy with Holland may be in the works, but more importantly, no deal has been made, so that’s not a sure thing. Either way, Holland said he hopes to see the Spider-Man franchise become more diverse than whoever plays the lead role.

“Maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman. We’ve had three Spidermans in a row; we were all the same. It would be nice to see something different ”.

As for taking a break from acting, Tom Holland isn’t doing it yet. We’ll see him next in the Uncharted movie alongside Mark Wahlberg in February 2022. And after that, he’ll play Fred Astaire in a biopic.