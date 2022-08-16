Tom Holland: the bullying suffered on the way to fame by the Hollywood actor who retired from social networks | Hollywood actors | United States Celebs | SHOWS

After taking the leading role in ‘Spider-Man’ in the new sequel to ‘The Avengers’, actor Tom Holland has managed to get new roles in films like ‘Uncharted’. However, his popularity was not always present, as Zendaya’s boyfriend he had to deal with bullying since his teenage years.

There is no doubt that the way to Holland’s stardom It has not been overnight, and it is that the 25-year-old actor recently managed to make a name for himself in the multimillion-dollar installment of ‘The Avengers’, a film that managed to break audience records worldwide.

And it is that recently the renowned histrion decided to ‘withdraw’ momentarily from social networks and the internet in general, arguing that it was for a matter of peace of mind and personal balance in order to be more focused on his next projects.

In this sense, it is worth pointing out that Tom’s rise to the Hollywood Hall of Fame has not been easy, since he had to face various problems of bullying due to his talent and dedication.

SCHOOL BULLYING AGAINST TOM HOLLAND

Unlike the wall-crawling tape, good Tom had a great passion for dancing and dances, so his mother enrolled him in a Hip Hop workshop at a well-known studio in the area.

As he confessed to the magazine ‘People’ in mid-2017, a dance choreographer from ‘Billy Elliot’ saw Tom as a diamond in the rough, so he recommended him to carry out a leading role.

Thus, 3 years later, he managed to personify a child who manages to break paradigms by being a well-known ballet dancer. For this reason, and as in the play, his daily life became a martyrdom by his high school classmates from Donhead.

“I had my difficult moments. There were times when I was bullied for dancing and stuff. But no one could hit me hard enough to stop me from doing it.” Holland said.

FOR HIS ALLEGED SEXUAL ORIENTATION

It was 2019 when Zendaya’s partner shook the acting scene after confessing that he had been discriminated against by his own schoolmates knowing that he was dedicated to Ballet dance. Such statements were collected by the prestigious magazine “Icon”.

“Now I am not muscular, but then I was very skinny. Everyone hit puberty when we were in school and I feel like it hit me last year. It was a time when I was embarrassed. The gym, showers and stuff are not my favorite memories.”Holland said.