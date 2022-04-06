Tom Holland: Tom Holland will be Billy Milligan, the man of the 24 personalities who inspired ‘Fragmented’ | Film and Television

Tom Holland He has become one of the favorite actors of recent times, and he is ready to put aside his superhero character a bit to become a very famous villain who has inspired some movies.

And it is that Tom will get into the skin of Billy Milligana criminal accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse who became the first person to be acquitted for a mess of multiple personality.

The series will be exclusive to AppleTV+ and will bear the title “The Crowded Room”which will also be based on the biography of Daniel Keyes The Minds of Billy Milligana powerful account of how Billy dealt with his disorder his entire life and how the terrible crimes he committed were the climax of a decades-long struggle with his own mind.

The first images of the actor were released, where he wears hair and clothing very much from the 70s.





Image/Getty Images Holland will executive produce alongside Goldsmanwhich will do it through your company Weed Road Productions. The series will also be executive produced by alexandra milchan for EMJAG Productions and by Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency. This first season, which has Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and sasha lane in the main roles, will be made up of ten chapters directed by Kornel Mundruczo.