Tom Holland Under Fire For Prejudicing Asian Artist Eric Nam

Fans Have Mixed Reactions After Old Video Of Eric Nam Interviewing Tom Surfaces Holland. Some describe Tom Holland’s behavior as “microaggressive” and “racist“. An old press interview video for Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming has resurfaced among K-Pop fans.

Veteran K-Pop fans might be familiar with the soloist. Eric Nam for having done many celebrity interviews. However, for a while, he was also the “top” interviewer whenever Western celebrities promoted his movies in Korea, since he is a Korean-American.

@1mdrum old but gold | my fav interview ever |#ericnam #tomholland #american #koreanamerican #tomhollandinterview #spidermanhomecoming #marvel #kpop #fyp #foryou ♬ I Don’t Know You Anymore – Eric Nam

So he has interviewed many celebrities, not just K-Pop idols. For example, from the Oscar-winning Emma Stone to the Avengers Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. One interview in particular, however, has resurfaced with clips going viral on social media.

This is about his interview with Tom Holland and American Jacob Batalon when they were promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming in Korea. He too has drawn mixed reactions.

“Tom Holland: You speak English well, my man. How did you learn it? Eric Nam: I am American.”

This prejudice immediately created mixed reactions on networks, since it is common for Asian artists to be victims of prejudice due to their appearance, believing that they are from “China” without taking into account that the Asian race is spread throughout the world. Many defend Tom claiming that he did not do it for malicehe just needed to educate himself a little before doing the interview.