Tom Holland vacations in Mexico and networks go crazy

Tom Holland finished filming a series, so he decided to take a few days off on the beaches of Mexico. Photo: AFP

Tom Hollandactor known worldwide for playing Peter Parker in the recent “Spider-Man” movies, he is vacationing on the beaches of Mexico.

Some images that circulate through the networks show that Tom Hollandin the company of his brother Harry, are spending a few days on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas.

see more TOM HOLLAND IS IN MEXICO! 🇲🇽

The famous actor of #SpiderMan was captured vacationing in Los Cabos, Baja California, Mexico. #tomholland is rested in our country after filming his new series pic.twitter.com/bL2k7sPn2b — 匚尺ㄖ几ㄖ卄丨Ҝ丨 (@crononauta_hiki) August 1, 2022

The 26-year-old English actor and his brother practiced paddle surfing in the waters of the beach belonging to Baja Californiaafter buying some things around the place.

Holland He enjoyed the sea wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, a white cap and sunglasses to protect himself from the sun.

However, what caught the attention is that he was not seen next to his girlfriend Zendayawith whom in recent months they were together promoting “Spider-Man: No way home”which was a success at the box office and is preparing its re-release with an extended version in some theaters.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fue Version” will arrive in Mexico on September 1 and will have deleted scenes where there is more interaction between the three versions of the superhero, starring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

His presence in Mexico came in the middle of filming “The Crowded Room”his latest project for the platform Apple+the series written and produced by Akiva Goldsmann, which will focus on real-life stories of people living with mental illness and where he will share credits with Emmy Rossum and Sasha Lane.

Like Tom HollandShakira was also seen a few days ago enjoying the beaches of Cabo San Lucas with her children, Sasha and Milan.

Networks go crazy with the presence of Tom Holland in Mexico

After the images of the presence of the young actor in Mexico were released, social networks went crazy and responded with great memes.