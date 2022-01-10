Tom Holland vs. Tom Cruise | Cinema

Tom Holland “against” Tom Cruise

When the new Coronavirus pandemic originating in China then exploded around the world in March 2020, the cinema industry found itself in the position of having to stop waiting to restart the various production gears, especially of all those films. high budget that required filming around the world.

The most striking restarts during the summer of 2020 were, without a shadow of a doubt, those of Jurassic World: The Dominion, for which Universal had developed very strict anti-contagion protocols (HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS), Red Notice of Netflix e Mission: Impossible 7, the film with Tom Cruise which, precisely in the matter of Covid, has brought many headaches to Paramount in the field of bad publicity due to the well-known outbursts of the star (READ THE COMMENT OF TOM CRUISE).

In a chat with Digital Spy, Tom Holland wanted to comment on the issue of the restart of the sector which took place last year by removing a pebble from his shoe in relation to the merits that Tom Cruise has attributed to “his” movie:

I really believe in this project. I believe in the work we have done. I am very proud of how everyone has worked. We made this film during the peak of COVID. I know Tom Cruise likes to say he got the industry moving again but he forgot about this tiny little movie called Uncharted that we were making four months before him. I am really proud. And if we are lucky enough to do another it would be great. We’ve only scratched the surface of what Drake and Sully can do.

Find all the information about Uncharted in our movie profile!

BadTaste is also on Twitch!