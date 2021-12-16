News

Tom Holland wants to take a break to start a family after his upcoming commitments

16 December 2021




Tom Holland just returned to the cinema with Spider-Man: No Way Home, in 2022 we will see him in the adventure film Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg and has recently announced that he will play Fred Astaire in a biopic.

And after these commitments? The 25-year-old actor has revealed that he wants to take a break in which to fully devote himself to his private life and “start a family“!

I’ve spent the past six years so focused on my career – said Tom Holland to People – I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and understand what I want to do out of this world“.

He added that, if he were not an actor, he would be a teacher in elementary school because: “I love children. Can’t wait to be a dad. I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait! At a wedding or party, I’m always at the children’s table to be with them. My dad was a fantastic role model for me. So I think I’d be an elementary school teacher or something“.

It seems that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the last film in which we will see him wearing the superhero suit: “I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man but I feel we may be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man. I don’t want to be the one holding back the next young person who deserves it [il ruolo]“he explained in the same interview.

But, before taking the hiatus, the biopic on Fred Astaire is on the agenda, shooting for which has not yet started.

And speaking of starting a family, we remind you that Tom Holland and co-star Zendaya have confirmed they are a couple!

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us.

