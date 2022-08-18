Tom Holland went on vacation to Mexico without Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship is a fan favorite. But now, the actors parted ways for vacation. Check out the photos that prove it! Is there distance at the door?

The relationship of Tom Holland Y Zendaya It caused a sensation since it was officially known that they are a couple. It was last year when the rumors of a romance between them took even more force than usual and, a few weeks before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, both of them they were seen kissing. So much so that, from there, their link has become one of the fan favorites.

Well, Tom Holland Y Zendaya have shown undeniable chemistry since they first worked together on Spider-Man: Homecoming. The connection they demonstrated in this film crossed the screen from the first moment, thus captivating their followers. That is why, when they made their romance official, after declaring themselves just friends for years, their fans went crazy with excitement.

However, now it seems that Tom Holland and Zendaya decided to go their separate ways. Of course, for the peace of mind of their fans, this does not mean that their relationship has ended, but that they only distanced themselves for a while to vacation. About her it is not known for sure if she has taken a few days off, but everything indicates that she continues to work and the latest photos of her on Instagram are proof of this.

On the other hand, Holland has found the perfect moment to rest and is doing it right now. This is because, a few days ago, the actor was caught enjoying a vacation in Mexico. The place chosen by Holland and his family, who accompanied him on this trip, was Los Cabos in Baja California. There it seems that the British is having a great time since he has enjoyed different activities with his brothers.

In fact, in the photographs that became viral through social networks, he is seen Tom Holland enjoying paddle surfing. On more than one occasion, the artist proved to be a fan of sports and, now, that he should not take care of any type of risk to preserve his image, he has gone beyond golf practices. Undoubtedly, the actor is in the best moment of tranquility and rest for him.