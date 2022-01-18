Tom Holland: will Spider-Man present the Oscars 2022?

S.Will Spider-Man lead the 2022 Oscars Awards Ceremony on March 27? It’s the question of the moment in Hollywood. Where before Tom Holland (age 25), Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he first proposed for the “role”.

And then a survey conducted by the Academy Award organizer of the Oscar Night, would seem to have proved him right. “Hypothetically, if we asked you who you would like as conductor, what names would you give us?” …

The news comes from the prestigious Hollywood Reporter. After the one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Oscar Night 2022 will “classically” return to attendance. On March 27, with the necessary control measures for the pandemic (and Omicron permitting), Hollywood will gather at the Dolby Theater for the 94th edition of the Oscar Night. The nominations will be announced on February 8th.

What if Tom Holland awards himself and / or his film?

The 25-year-old superstar, capable with her own Spider-Man: No Way Home to fill cinemas again as before the pandemic would be the perfect choice. Moreover, some have speculated that the same latest film on the adventures of Spider-Man could be among the candidates. Also in the Best Film category …

The fact remains that it was Tom Holland himself who “unleashed” his candidacy as host of the ceremony.

Tom Holland: Of course I’d like to present the damn Oscars!

In an interview, the actor, famous for his Millennial Brit humor, said: “I really like these situations. I like feeling under pressure. And challenge me by accepting proposals for things that, on paper, do not put me at ease. On the contrary. If they were to ask me if I would like to host the Oscars, I would say ‘of course I would like to present the damn Oscars!’. In short, I would answer yes if they were to ask me ».

Said (by him). And immediately done by the Academy Awards, the association that organizes the Oscars. Which launched a “hypothetical” survey on its social networks. And many have mentioned the name of Tom Holland … Maybe with Zendaya (25 years old too) next to …

The 2022 Oscars return to the classic version

The ceremony hasn’t had a conductor since 2018: the latest was Jimmy Kimmel. Then, in 2019 and 2020, no one had taken the Kodak Theater stage in that role. Nor in the “hybrid” edition of last year.

Will he bring his girlfriend Zendaya too?

But really Tom Holland is the star of the moment. And not just because his Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most watched film in the world. Add the love affair with his partner Zendaya.

Really the two, now officially the Tomdaya, are the perfect couple to make the new generations of cinema and Hollywood fall in love. The two know this and are the first to “play” with themselves, their love and their fame. On the set, on red carpets, on social networks and in reality. An example? Watch the clip below, relating to their participation in the TV show Lip Sync Battle: a challenge to the last note …

Tom Holland and Zendaya: the challenge on TV

Tom Holland’s upcoming films

While waiting to find out if he will really be the one to host Oscar Night n.94 on March 27, in February we should see Tom next to Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted. Based on a hugely popular video game, the film is highly anticipated.

And then there is the next biopic on Fred Astaire, still in pre-production and in “parallel” with another film on the famous Hollywood dancer of the 1930s (and later). The one with Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley as Ginger Rogers. Add that Tom has been reconfirmed for the next Spider-Man movies (at least 2). In addition to the 3 he has already played.

Who is Tom Holland, from Billy Elliot to Spider-Man

In short, the Englishman Tom Holland is truly unstoppable. His real name is Thomas Stanley Holland, and he was born in Kingston on the Thames, Surrey. She began taking dance lessons and made her London West End debut with Billy Elliot The Musical.

Eclipsed, dad Dominic’s blog

Tom is the son of Dominic Holland, British TV actor / writer / quiz writer. Not famous, but with a great flair. In 2011 he opened a blog, titled Eclipsed. In practice, the story in the first person of a father obscured by his son who has chosen his own path but with very different results.

The blog was closed the day before the premiere of The Impossible, the film about the Tsunami that struck Thailand in 2004. Tom, in his very first film in the cinema, was the son of the couple formed by Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor. His performance, as the surviving kid looking for a family, conquered Hollywood, which at the time was looking for a new Spider-Man… It was 2012.

Ten years later, Tom is in the running for conducting the Oscars ceremony. Superpowers? Above all super talented …

