Tom Holland with the success of Spider-Man, Hollywood finds a new star – People

The cinema merit medal has earned it on the field, with record takings that have skyrocketed the cinema box office and demonstrated that the theater is alive and well and so Tom Holland in red and blue spandex, he suddenly became the new Hollywood star. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which showed theaters can still be a big powerhouse despite streaming platforms, travels towards the billion dollar world box office and has launched its star. Tom Holland, 25, English, played the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man with a certain irony and youthful impetus, appreciated by comic fans and not only, contributing to the incredible success of the film despite the Omicron variant of Covid- 19 rapidly spreading has practically eliminated the desire to go to the cinema.

Tom Holland is now being courted by the cinema at a time when Hollywood is desperate for a new generation of young men to star. Denzel Washington is 66, Tom Hanks is 65, Tom Cruise is 60 next year, Brad Pitt is 59, Will Smith is 53, and the relatively young Leonardo DiCaprio is 47.

The new movie stars for Millennials are currently a small group led by the “Dune” actor Timothee Chalamet, 26 years old and the star of “Creed” Michael B. Jordan , 34 years old, while among the actresses she stands out Zendaya, 25, and that’s where Holland, a boy with 54.7 million followers on Instagram, stormed in.

The actor previously signed a deal to play Spider-Man in various films and appear in more Marvel mash-up such as “Captain America: Civil War”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”. After three independent blockbusters and his just-concluded contract, Holland now manages to rack up the box office triumphs of 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” ($ 880 million globally), “Spider-Man: Far From Home” 2019 ($ 1.1 billion globally) and the grand finale in “No Way Home”. Prior to “Spider-Man,” he was earning less than $ 1 million for movie roles. Now, according to Variety, he could earn anywhere from $ 2 to $ 5 million for indie films and anywhere from $ 5 million to $ 10 million for a starring role.

A test case for Holland’s prowess on the big screen will be “Uncharted” from Sony, a high-budget action adventure in which Holland plays young fortune hunter Nathan Drake. Video game adaptations have had mixed box office results let alone these days. But not only is it also expected in “Cherry” and in the upcoming biopic about Fred Astaire. Will Tom Holland be able to free himself from Spider-Man? Daniel Radcliffe post-Harry Potter or Chris Evans after Captain America they struggled to extend their success in the franchise into other popular film roles while Andrew Garfield, with various Spider-Man behind him only without the suit he was able to get an Oscar nomination for “Hacksaw Ridge” and award rumors for “Tick Tick … Boom!”.