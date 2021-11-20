Tom Holland worked as a bartender to prepare for the film

For being a perfect Nathan Drake in the movie Uncharted, Tom Holland got ready by working in a London hotel bar

If you think about Uncharted, great adventures, unsolvable puzzles and breathtaking action come to mind, but Tom HollandIn order to make his proof as Nathan Drake credible, he also spent time behind the counter of a bar. To reveal it is GQ, according to which the bar of the luxurious Chiltern Firehouse in London would have opened its doors to the actor. In the film, in fact, we meet the young protagonist when he makes ends meet by serving drinks.

For this reason, the Uncharted star immersed himself in an intensive course on cocktail making and more, helped by the hotel staff. The Chiltern Firehouse is known for being a very exclusive hotel, visited by celebrities whose bookings are only accepted after rigorous and careful scrutiny. We had a taste of the skills acquired by Tom Holland in the first trailer of the adaptation of the famous video game, but it is likely that the actor has some tricks learned a few more tricks that will only be revealed to us at the release of the title.

In Uncharted, Holland will play the role of a very young Nathan Drake, who after meeting Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), who will become his mentor, will go on an adventure around the world in search of the greatest treasure ever found. The synopsis of the film also refers to the lost brother of the protagonist, suggesting that part of the story is inspired by the fourth chapter of the videogame saga by Naughty Dog. The Italian release of the film, directed by Ruben Fleischer (Welcome to Zombieland), is set for February 22, 2022.