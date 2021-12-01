Tom Holland: “Zendaya saved me. Spiderman? I could stop …”

Tom Holland he was 19 when he first wore the Spiderman, becoming the man-symbol of his generation. Now, six years later, he has the keys to the cinematic universe in his hand Marvel. And he will keep them for a while, but only if he agrees to do so.

Spiderman No Way Home, which we will see in theaters from December 15, could be the last with Tom Holland in the shoes of the wall climber. The actor himself stated it in an interview with GQ, full of revelations and interesting insights. Career, Zendaya, stress, her nightmares, the future: there is everything in the web woven by the pen of Oliver Franklin-Wallis.

Who is Tom Holland

Let’s start from the beginning: Spiderman started… with ballet. Holland grew up in Kingston Upon Thames, a town south of London. There, at the age of nine, he was spotted at a dance class by a choreographer who convinced him to audition for the musical by Billy Elliot. Holland danced two years to get the part.

It is thanks to the ballet that he catapulted himself to Hollywood, where he started acting in 2012 throwing himself into all kinds of roles. It’s all written in the subtle S-curve of the actor’s nose, which broke twice. “I’m like a Duracell battery, I’m the rabbit,” Holland jokes. It is that energy that passes through the screen, the determination that borders on despair: “I am a person impossible to please”. Zendaya (actress, 1996) she had said about him: “Every time she works, she does it 150%: it’s incredible”.

Debut as Spiderman

In 2015, Holland he beat thousands of other young actors for the role of Spiderman in a multi-film agreement between Sony (who owns the rights) e Marvel. “He had a vulnerability, intelligence and immense sympathy that seemed like the Peter Parker of comics to me,” recalls the director. Joe Russo, who directed Tom in four films. But unlike his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Holland’s Parker was still a child, burdened with great responsibility.

While kids his age were taking exams and looking for a date for prom, he found himself working full time. With colleagues of the caliber of Robert Downey Jr., Michael Keaton and Jake Gyllenhaal. Tom Holland has found a way to do it: “If you think about the real physical sensation of when you are nervous, it is the same sensation as when you are excited – he explains – So I have been convinced, all my life, that when I am nervous, it means that in reality I am really excited “.

The company of actors her age also helped, especially the co-stars in Spiderman Jacob Batalon (Ned) e Zendaya (MJ) The latter, in particular, turned out to be special: “It was fundamental for my sanity – reveals the actor – She is so good at being a role model for the younger ones. When someone comes over to ask me for a photo, it’s never bad. But my initial reaction was: ‘Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone.'”

“Recently I was in a bad mood for personal reasons – he says – I was just trying not to collapse, I turned around and told some guys who wanted a photo to leave”. After a few meters, however, Holland turned to apologize: “I have to remind myself what to be Spiderman it’s more of a responsibility than having a job – he says – There are kids out there who are bullied at school and who don’t fit in, and Spiderman is their point of reference. And at the moment that point of reference is me “.

Tom Holland: “Me and Zendaya robbed of our privacy”

Is between Zendaya And Holland, on the set, the spark went off. The two had a bad time this summer when the press uncovered photos of the two of them in a car in Los Angeles, kissing. That kiss was broadcast all over the world. “One of the negative aspects of fame is that our privacy is no longer under our control – explains Holland – and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other, becomes a moment shared with everyone”. Not a normal thing for two twenties.

“I have always been adamant in keeping my life private, because in any case I already share a large part of it with the world – he continues – I and Zendaya we felt our privacy was being ripped off. It’s not that I wasn’t ready to talk about it: we just didn’t want to. This is not my story, it is our story. And we will talk about what it is only when we are ready to talk about it together ”.

To understand how much it has shaken him, just think that Holland he has nightmares about paparazzi during the sleep paralysis he suffers from: “You wake up, but you can’t move. I dream of being alone, surrounded and blocked “. Through a ruse, however, he is learning to control his own mind to induce the so-called cognitive dreams: if you understand when you are dreaming, you become the master of the situation. “The last time this happened to me, I decided to fly over the Golden Gate Bridge. It was crazy ”. Superhero stuff …

Tom Holland and “No Way Home”

The interview takes place during a rare pause for Holland: since it became Spiderman six years ago, he made five films (four of which were worth a billion dollars) and also starred in three other roles. For the press tour of Spiderman: Homecoming traveled to 17 countries, for Cherry she lost nearly a quarter of her body weight: crash diet and 10 miles (16 km) of running a day. For two Avengers movies plus transatlantic flights in the week, to reach other sets.

From December it will be in Spiderman No Way Home, a film that he called “the most ambitious ever made about a superhero” and in February he will star in Uncharted, a sort of Indiana Jones in the adaptation of the best-selling PlayStation video game. “The time has come – explains the actor – Can I walk alone and become a man? I know it makes me seem presumptuous to say it, but for me it means: can I really continue like this even without lycra on? “

Meanwhile, the expectations for No Way Home are very high: Marvel is focusing on Holland as a cover man, as the new center of his world. “Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey Jr used to be, the favorite character and soul of the Marvel universe,” explained Joe Russo. Furthermore, this film will finally collide the vast universe Marvel with the equally twisted Spider-Verse from Sony: it is assumed that years of sequels, limited series and many other contents will flourish.

Will Tom Holland no longer be Spiderman?

But Holland hasn’t signed up for any of this yet. No Way Home, at the moment, it is the last film on his contract as Spiderman. At the end of the shoot, after the “little” issue of the global press tour… there is nothing more planned. “It’s very strange – says Holland – In the last six years of my life I’ve always had a job to hold onto”.

Holland spent six years like Spiderman. And, if he wished, he could do twenty more. He is still two decades younger than he is Robert Downey Jr. was in Iron Man. “I told him to do, like, 100 more,” he said Amy Pascal, producer – I will never make Spiderman movies without him, let’s not joke ”.

But Holland not so sure. “Maybe it’s time for me to move on – he reveals – Maybe the best thing for Spiderman is that they make a Miles Morales movie. I have to take into account Peter Parker, because he is an important part of my life. But if I am still doing Spiderman after 30, it will mean that I will have something wrong … “.

Tom has other ambitions. “He talks a lot about being James Bond – reveals Jacob Batalon, his friend Ned in Spiderman. “He really talks about it a lot.” Now Tom is writing a script with his brother Harry and preparing to shoot The Crowded Room, a drama by Apple TV + on dissociative identity disorder. Pascal wants Holland to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming film. But after?

Holland he doesn’t know: “I definitely don’t think I want to be an actor for the rest of my life. I would be very happy to be a stay-at-home dad and produce a film here and there, ”he says, at 25. “But I might as well do Spiderman 4, 5 and 6 and finish at 32. I’m not sure what I want to do. Now that I’m getting a little older, I’m like, ‘It’s good to have things to work on.’ Just don’t dedicate 100% of your energy to this – he concludes – Now I’m just trying to live my life a little more freely ”.