Tom Holland’s Future as Peter Parker and ‘Spider-Man 4’: Sony Pictures Updates Status of ‘No Way Home’ Sequel – Movie News

The president of the company, Tom Rothman, has commented on the plans they have for their Marvel Universe. In addition to the fourth installment of Spider-Man, he has also talked about the spin-offs of Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web.

What will happen to Peter Parker after Spider-Man: No Way Home? The third installment of the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland has been the great success of the pandemic. The film, directed by Jon Watts and also with Zendaya in the role of MJ, has surpassed the barrier of one billion dollars in its global collection. It is clear that people want to continue seeing more stories starring the Trepamuros, but Spider-Man 4 not sure yet. Nor do I return them to some of its protagonists for a new installment.

Tom RothmannPresident of sony pictures -Holland’s Peter Parker movies are made by Marvel Studios but distributed by Sony Pictures-, has updated the status of Spider-Man 4 and has also spoken about other projects of his marvel universe. About the sequel No Way Home has declared: “We look forward to starting work on the next Spider-Man movie.”. As for whether the future film will feature the trilogy team of Watts, Holland and Zendaya again, Rothman says he’s hopeful: “The whole group, we wait”.

As you see, Spider-Man 4 It is not yet a safe project, but it is among Sony Pictures’ plans to continue telling the story of Holland’s Peter Parker. If a sequel to No Way Home, it seems that it will take some time before that happens. Holland, for example, has announced that when he is done with the series he is currently shooting for AppleTV+ titled The Crowded Room is going to take a break. The actor has accumulated years of a lot of work. Especially the latter with the premieres and filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Uncharted.

Stephen Strange, Bruce Banner, Peter Parker… Why do all these Marvel characters have identical initials?

Watts, for his part, was going to stand behind the cameras of Fantastic fourthe film about Marvel’s First Family which will be part of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universebut has left the project and will direct a series of starwars. As for Zendaya, the actress will shoot in the summer Dunes 2a film in which he plays chani.

Finally, Rothman has recalled other Marvel projects that Sony is working on. “There are films that he would call adjuncts of the universe spider-man. That is Kraventhat we are rolling now, and madam webwhich we will start in spring with S J Clarkson as director. And then there are more Marvel characters that are independent.”

As the president of the company points out, Kraven is in the middle of filming with Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the protagonist. madam web, on the other hand, will star Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. Nor should we forget the two animated sequels to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: A new universe. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse plans to hit theaters in the summer of 2023 and its sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, in March 2024.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It ends with a big change in Peter Parker’s life. after losing his aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and taking on villains from other universes with the help of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers, the only way to prevent further threats is to Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) launch a fact that everyone will forget who is hiding under the mask of Spider-Man. That includes his girlfriend MJ, his best friend Ned (Jacob Battalion), Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) and Stephen Strange himself.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter