Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake does the flying stunts in the first clip of “Uncharted”

Yes, it is not an optimal way to travel. But it’s Nathan Drake’s way of traveling.

After being stuck in development hell for years, Sony is finally ready to bring its live-action adaptation of the Uncharted series to the big screen. Based on the hit video game franchise that first debuted on Sony’s PlayStation 3, Uncharted will star Tom Holland as adventurer and treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Accompanying Nathan Drake on his first adventure is Sully, played by Mark Wahlberg, who operates as a less than ideal mentor, practically an accomplice in crime.

The film will follow Nathan Drake and Sully on their first adventure together, which should lead to daring escapades and looting. Joining the duo will be Sophia Ali’s Chloe Frazer, a treasure hunter with a mysterious past. The three are looking for a mythical treasure that could unearth enough riches to pay off dozens of student loans and (hopefully) find Nathan Drake’s brother.

With the film hitting theaters next month, Sony Pictures has unveiled an official trailer. And surprisingly, there’s a super spectacular scene where Nathan Drake is hanging from cargo boxes attached to a plane. The scene is taken directly from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, which hit store shelves in November 2011 for PlayStation 3. As Tom Holland’s treasure hunter tries to get back on the plane, Chloe Frazer is seen battling some henchmen on board. Frazer’s addition to the scene is new in that the girl did not appear in Drake’s Deception. Will video game fans be happy with this Hollywood insertion?

If the clip isn’t enough to excite you, maybe a photo from Total Film magazine will. The image shows Nathan Drake in the character’s typical clothing on a boat. Drake is wearing the same clothes in the clip above, so perhaps the anchor scene leads to the flight sequence or vice versa.

Directed by the director of Venom Reuben Fleischer from a screenplay written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins, Uncharted is produced by Sony PlayStation Productions, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad.

Uncharted will be released in theaters on February 18, 2022.

