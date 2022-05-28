Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will return to Disney parks

It’s been almost half a year since the fans of Marvel they were able to enjoy Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that brings together the most iconic villains from all the arachnid universes to fight against the character. After finishing the shoot, Tom Holland He said that he would leave the role for a while, something that apparently was not fully fulfilled.

In a promotional video, the actor was present to publicize new attractions of Marvel in Disney Land Paris, these are going to be released next summer, so a special emphasis was made on how they are going to work. This is where, through a simulation, users will be able to see once again the character of Holland to take a tour.

The attraction is named after Spider-Man Web Adventure, and will lead the young man to try to destroy some robots that have entered the Avengers facilities, thus being an imminent danger. The game is very similar to another Californiain which users and machines in the park must cooperate to defeat the threat in turn.

This attraction will open to the public on July 20th along with the new thematic section Avengers Campus, prepared to house shops, restaurants and other experiences. In addition, there is a bonus game dedicated to many of the iconic heroes of Marveleven in the video appears the own Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) to talk about this.

With these statements, many people who live in Europe will not want to miss out on everything that awaits them in Disney Land Paris.

Via: digitalspy