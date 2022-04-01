Tom Parker died: How did the singer of The Wanted die?

Getty Tom Parker, a member of the band “The Wanted”, has died.

Tom Parker, a member of the musical band “The Wanted”, has died at the age of 33.

What was his cause of death? According to People magazine, his death came two years after he was diagnosed with “stage four glioblastoma.” In layman’s terms, that means he had a brain tumor.

Parker’s wife, Kelsey, confirmed his death in an Instagram post on March 30, 2022.

“Our hearts are broken,” Parker’s wife wrote.

In the post, Kelsey Parker wrote that Parker “passed away peacefully today.”

It is with the heaviest of our hearts that we confirm that Tom passed away peacefully today with his entire family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we cannot imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly grateful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all join together to ensure that Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thanks to everyone who has supported in taking care of him all the time, he fought until the end. I will always be proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️

He spoke about his brain tumor diagnosis to OK! Magazine, saying: “[Los médicos] They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumor. All I could think was: ‘Bloody hell!’ I was in shock”. “It’s a stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal. It was a lot to deal with alone. I haven’t processed it yet.”

Parker is survived by his wife and two children.





According to People, Parker and his wife “were the parents of daughter Aurelia Rose, 2 1/2, and son Bodhi Thomas, 17 months.”

In 2021, Parker opened up about his brain tumor in a documentary in the UK, according to People, which quoted him as saying: “What do I want from the future? More time with my children. More time with my wife. More time with life. And I feel like that’s going to happen. I have that positive outlook on life. And I think when you take strength and courage from the other people around you, that really helps.”

In 2020, the BBC reported that Parker’s brain tumor was “inoperable”. According to the BBC, Parker was shocked by the diagnosis, saying: “I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this.”

According to the BBC, Parker rose to fame as part of The Wanted in the early 2010s. The band is known for the songs “All Time Low” and “Glad You Came.” BBC reported that he also toured with “Grease” and was on Celebrity Masterchef.

When he was diagnosed, he himself decided to tell his fans, OK! reported, quoting him as saying, along with his wife:

“We decided, after much thought, that instead of hiding and trying to keep it a secret, we would do an interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way,” he continued. “We are all absolutely devastated, but we are going to fight this to the end. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and seek all available treatment options. It’s going to be a tough battle, but with everyone’s love and support we’re going to get through this. Tom and Kelsey, hugs and kisses.”

