Tom Parker, lead singer of ‘The Wanted’, has died

Tom Parker, British band member The Wanted, he died this wednesdayafter announcing less than two years ago that he had an inoperable brain tumor.

It should be remembered that in 2021 the 33-year-old interpreter informed the followers of the group of the good progress that the disease had had before its treatment.

It was through social networks that the official account of the group confirmed the death of its member: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole family SE busca are devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime, today surrounded by his family and bandmates“, wrote The Wanted.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words cannot express the loss and sadness we feel. He always and forever in our hearts. Tom Parker 1988-2022 ″, concluded the message from him the group made up of Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and the deceased, Tom Parker.

The person in charge of publicizing the interpreter’s death first was his wife, Kelse Parker: “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we cannot imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”, he wrote.

Likewise, he thanked the displays of affection on the part of his colleagues and all his followers, who after a long two-year fight against stage four glioblastoma diagnosed in 2020, never left him.

“We are truly grateful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all join together to ensure that Tom’s light continues to shine. Thank you to everyone who has supported his care throughout, he fought until the end. I am forever proud of you,” she concluded.

It was in 2019 that the group announced their separation; however, two years later, The Wantedbeing more exact, on September 8, 2021, shared with his little more than 100 thousand followers on Instagram his reunion on stage and the publication of a compilation album with his greatest hits named Most Wanted.

Tom Parker was one of the singers of The Wanted with greater attachment to the followers of the British-Irish group since 2009. The band quickly achieved international stardom thanks to the rhythm presented by their hits such as: Glad You Came, I found you, Gold forever, We own the night and Walks like rihanna.

After announcing his return, at a recent UK show, Parker appeared on stage with the band in a wheelchair. In early March, Parker announced that she had written an autographic book “about finding hope in whatever situation you find yourself in”, to be published in July 2022.

“This is not a book about dying: it is a book about surviving. It is a book about finding hope in whatever situation you face.”he wrote in his last Twitter post where he refers to his publication.

During his time at the boy band British-Irish, the group released three albums and 12 UK top 20 singles, including All Time Low and Glad You Camebefore splitting in 2019.

Earlier this month, they completed a two-week tour across the UK. However, Parker could not be present, as he had undergone treatment for the brain tumor that had been diagnosed.

