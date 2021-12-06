News

Tom Pidcock doesn’t know what to expect from the snow of Val di Sole

Tom Pidcock And Wout Van Aert finally made their debut in this long 2021/2022 cyclocross season by racing Saturday at Boom in the SuperPrestige. It was a show because there were all the right ingredients, those typical of the races that are run in the middle of winter: cold, lots of mud and then lots of slips. Even the two extraterrestrials found themselves with their backs on the ground.

Now the two Martians will wait for the weekend to go up to Vermiglio (TN) in Val di Sole to challenge each other in a race that really matters, a stage of the World Cup not like all the others, but one of a kind. Certainly the only race with snow, the one scheduled for Sunday 12 December in Val di Sole.

And snow is an ingredient that hardly anyone knows in cyclocross, so there is great curiosity but also concern behind the scenes. “It will definitely be cold – said Thomas Pidcock – but I don’t really know what to expect exactly. It will be the first snow race of my career. It’s something new for me, for the mechanics, for everyone. I won a Junior World Championship in Luxembourg on frozen ground, but there was no snow. “

On the same wavelength Eva LechnerDespite my experience, I don’t know what to expect from the Val di Sole test. Certainly some technical and mechanical measures will be needed, which Luca Bramati and his collaborators will think about. From our point of view, we athletes will try to give our best and enjoy at the same time a unique scenario and atmosphere even for the World Cup.“.

Which tires they have chosen and who will be the best at juggling on the snowy surface we will find out only on Sunday. We are sure of one thing, slips are guaranteed.

TICKETS AND TV

Those who want to go up to Val di Sole to see the race must have the Super Green Pass, the ticket costs 10 euros and can be purchased at this LINK. Those who prefer to watch the race comfortably from the heat of home, in front of the TV can do so by watching the two races both on RAI Sport and on the Discovery + channels, namely Eurosport, Eurosport Player and GCN.

THE PROGRAM FOR SUNDAY 12 DECEMBER

13.30 – Elite Women Race
14.55 – Elite Men Race


