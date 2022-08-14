Tom Sturridge (Sandman): Career and life of the English actor

English actor Tom Sturridge is the protagonist of the Netflix series Sandman (Sandman), where he plays Dream/Morpheus, and here we will tell you about his career and personal life.

The actor English Tom Sturridge it is Morpheus/Dream in the series of Netflix Sandman (Sandman), which is inspired in the comic books The Sandman by author Neil Gaiman. The cartoon was published by DC Comics between 1988 and 1996. This series launched his first season on August 5, 2022 and part of the audience has recognized it as a series with LGBT+ representation. It has the participation of others actors and actresses What Gwendoline Christie, David Thewlis, Kirby Howell-Baptiste Y Vivienne Acheampong.

if you stayed enthralled with the role of Sturridge in this great series, here I we tell more about the other projects where you can see it and we also give you details of your life.

Tom Sturridge’s career

Sandman (Sandman) was developed for television for him screenwriter Allan Heinberg and in it we can see the Morpheus/Dream character, who is played by Tom Sturridge. The story follows the king of dreamswho has to repair some cosmic mistakes he made throughout his life.

Before being in the series of this popular Netflix series, Tom had already done the series sweetbitter (Stephanie Danler, 2018) for the Starz channel. In her was the protagonist and his character was named Jake.

Also participated in films like Velvet Buzzsaw (Dan Gilroy, 2019), on the road (Walter Salles, 2012), The Boat That Rocked (Richard Curtis, 2009) and song to song (Terrence Malik, 2017). So it is likely that you have already seen it before in one of these productions.

Tom is a very complete actor and has taken all kinds of projects in your career. He has also done plays on broadwaysome examples are 1984 Y Sea Wall/A Life.

The personal life and couples of Tom Sturridge

Tom has been various couples throughout his public life as an actor. Of 2006 to 2008 dated American actress Camilla Belle. Of 2011 to 2015 kept a relationship with the model and actress Sienna Miller. with miller participated in the Burberry brand advertising campaign in 2013. Their link with Miller left a daughter in commonwhich was born the July 8, 2012. The girl her name is Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge.

In more recent years, Tom Sturridge has also been romantically linked with the actress of stranger things (Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, 2016) maya hawke. However, none of the actors have confirmed that they are together as boyfriends.

Did you know all this about the leading actor of the Netflix series Sandman?

