Tom Sturridge triumphs with the series ‘Sandman’

Sandman, Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comics, has become the most watched Netflix title these days in 80 countries, including Spain. The series has been the definitive accolade that its protagonist, Tom Sturridge, who plays King Dream, also known as Morpheus, had been looking for for decades. At 36 years old, this London performer who likes to wear an earring in his left ear is leaving his mark on the red carpets with a gothic look in keeping with his new role, distancing himself from the more bohemian style to which he had accustomed us in recent times.

Recently seen in television productions such as Sweetbitter (Starzplay) and Irma Veep (HBO Max), Sturridge has lived show business at home since he was very young. Son of director Charles Sturridge (Shackleton) and actress Phoebe Nicholls (The Elephant Man) and grandson also of performers, his family’s relationship with the entertainment industry opened the doors for him to start a premature career. He was only 11 years old, in the television adaptation of Gulliver’s Travels directed by his father.

Already in that early period, he was chaining works and rubbing shoulders with renowned actors such as Annette Bening and Jeremy Irons (Meeting Julia), Toni Collette (Sinister Minds) and Philip Seymour Hoffman (Undercover Radio). But he was not spared from having to face his first professional disappointment: after being cast as the lead in the sci-fi trilogy Jumper, the producers weren’t sure if it was a good deal to cast a virtually unknown actor in the lead role, and finally settled on by a somewhat more popular name, Hayden Christensen.

Then came titles like On the Road, Effie Gray, Mary Shelley, Far From the Madding Crowd and Velvet Buzzsaw, although it was on Broadway that he made a name for himself, for his acclaimed roles in plays like Punk Rock, Orphans, 1984 and Sea Wall. A life, for which he was nominated for several Tonys.

The show business industry also includes the woman to whom he has been romantically linked for more years, considered one of the icons of style in the United Kingdom: the model, actress and designer Sienna Miller.

As a result of his relationship with the protagonist of Anatomy of a Scandal, who had a turbulent marriage to actor Jude Law, the actor’s only daughter, Marlowe, was born in 2012. The two had met while doing independent theater in London.

The couple separated three years later, despite the fact that they formed a great professional tandem in front of the spotlights, since together they starred in several advertising campaigns for one of the most traditional British luxury brands, Burberry. Still, they remain good friends.

Last July, the paparazzi photographed the actor kissing the model, presenter and designer Alexa Chung in the stands of the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Interestingly, the couple had been sitting right behind Sienna Miller, Sturridge’s ex-girlfriend.