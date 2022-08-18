Tom Sturridge’s couples (‘The Sandman’): from Sienna Miller to Alexa Chung, passing through Camilla Belle | Love 40

Tom Sturridge has become one of the most popular actors thanks to his role in Sueño en The Sandman. The new Netflix series has been a success and has been among the most viewed on the platform for two weeks. As expected, the cast has also experienced this success in its flesh.

Tom Sturridge, who gives life to the protagonist, is getting fans of the stones. The 36-year-old British actor has fallen in love with thousands of people thanks to this role. And we are not surprised! That tormented boy aura that reminds us so much of Robert Pattinson from Twilight it still has an effect on many people.

The pity is that the actor does not have an official Instagram account so that we can follow his adventures in real life. Something that, why deceive us, makes us like it a little more. And the mystery is always a plus!

Luckily, Tom has been in the entertainment industry for many years, starring in series and appearing in movies. In this way, we have been able to know what girlfriends he has had all these years. And it is that, although it may not seem like it, we really like a gossip.

Tom Sturridge’s girlfriends

Tom has had several relationships with well-known artists. His first partner was Camilla Belle. The American actress was dating the British between 2006 and 2008. At that time the two artists were 20 years old and had a whole future ahead of them. Within a few months of ending their relationship, Camilla began dating Joe Jonas.

In 2011, Tom started dating one of the hottest British actresses – Sienna Miller. This is one of his best-known relationships. The couple spent four years of comings and goings. In addition, in 2012 they had a daughter together: Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridg.





Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge in New York in 2015 / Getty/Alo Ceballos/GC Images

In fact, the former couple currently get along wonderfully and do not hesitate to pose at events together. In the end they have a little in common and that is for life.

About his latest relationships, it was rumored that he had some dates with the actress Maya Hawke. the face of stranger things and the actor from The Sandman they were seen in the Hamptons in 2020.

Currently, after being seen at Wimbledon in July 2022, it seems that Tom could have found love at the hand of Alexa Chung: the famous British blogger, designer and model.





Tom and Alexa Chung in 2022 / Getty/Karwai Tang/WireImage

The fashionista and the actor were caught kissing during the tennis tournament. The funny thing about the whole thing is that his ex, Sienna Miller, was right up front. Another proof of the good vibes that exist between the two.