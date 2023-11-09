From Tom Hiddleston-Zawe Ashton to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone: Celebrity couples who worked together in film franchises
Tom Hiddleston and his wife Zawe Ashton are both taking charge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe this weekend as they shake up the multiverse with Loki and Dar-Ben. This husband-wife duo isn’t the only celebrity couple to come together for an epic takeover. From Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, here is a list of couples who have worked together in film franchises.
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton
Tom Hiddleston and his wife Zawe Ashton are both appearing in MCU projects this weekend. While Tom wraps up another time-bending multiverse saga with his hit web series Loki Season 2, Zawe stars as the villain Dar-Ben in the upcoming film ‘The Marvels’ starring Brie Larson, Iman Valeni, and Teyonah Parris. Will make his Marvel debut. Both the web series and the film will reportedly play a big role in leading to the next chapter in the MCU, which includes upcoming projects like Deadpool 3 and Avengers: Secret Wars.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
After three super successful police film franchises, Rohit Shetty is getting ready to bring back the band in his upcoming film ‘Singham Again’. Deepika Padukone will be the newest addition to the police world and lucky for her, her husband Ranveer will be there to show her off. The film also stars Ajay Devang, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Did you know that Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have been working together in the MCU for several years? Elsa first appeared in the Thor film, where she got the chance to kiss her husband passionately as her co-star Natalie Portman was ill. Then Elsa’s face was edited out and replaced with Natalie’s face. She also starred in a steamy love-making scene with her husband in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Director Ayan Mukherjee introduced the Indian audience to the Astroverse when he released his film ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film was a blockbuster success and its sequel is currently in the works. While there are rumors that two new characters will be introduced in the second part of the franchise, fans are curious to know if Ranbir and Alia will return as their characters Shiva and Isha in the upcoming films.
