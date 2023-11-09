Director Ayan Mukherjee introduced the Indian audience to the Astroverse when he released his film ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film was a blockbuster success and its sequel is currently in the works. While there are rumors that two new characters will be introduced in the second part of the franchise, fans are curious to know if Ranbir and Alia will return as their characters Shiva and Isha in the upcoming films.