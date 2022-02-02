Toma Basic and the Rolex heist at Parioli: this is what happened

Threatened with a pistol and robbed of the precious Rolex he wore on his wrist. Victim of a lonely bandit Toma Basic, Croatian footballer of Lazio. The blow was scored in the late morning of Wednesday 2 February while the 25-year-old Biancoceleste midfielder was walking along Viale Parioli.

According to what was reported by the player at the disposal of Mr. Sarri, Basic was approached by a man aboard a large-displacement scooter. Threatened with a gun he was forced to hand over the gold Daytona he wore to the thug. Then the robber’s escape with the precious watch through the streets of the neighborhood of Roma bene.

Requested intervention at 112 on the spot, the agents of the Villa Glori police station intervened to investigate the incident. In viale Parioli also i hawks of the mobile squad of the Rome police headquarters, specialized in Rolex robberies. Apart from fear, the footballer did not suffer any physical consequences.

Born in 1996, formerly of Bordeaux, Toma Basic arrived at the court of President Lotito in the transfer campaign last summer.

The attempted robbery of Cristante’s Rolex

Rolex footballers who have already ended up in the sights of some robbers in the past. In fact, it was June 2020 when Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante was approached and threatened by two criminals who wanted to steal the watch he wore on his wrist. The Giallorossi footballer was targeted in Viale Angelico, however, he reacted by putting the pair of bandits on the run, then ran away empty-handed.

The heist of Daniel Ciofani’s Rolex

Rolex band that targeted the then Frosinone footballer Daniel Ciofani in February 2019 but with a different stratagem, that of the mirror trick. In that case the attacker was in fact cheated and robbed of the clock in via Federico Cesi, in Prati. The player was in the car when a scooter passed him and hit the rearview mirror of the car he was driving. He got out of the cockpit and was then threatened and robbed of the Rolex he was wearing.