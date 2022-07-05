Tomares recovers its traditional summer cinema with an extensive program

Cinema Tomaresthe traditional summer cinema in Tomaresscreened a film for the first time in 1964. Since then, it has fought the ravages of time, crises and the arrival of digital platforms and, at the hands of its owner, Rafael Cansino, this summer it is once again programming films for everyone the public during the months of July, August and September.

The projections, which already started in mid-June with the exhibition of the family film Petter Rabbit 2: On the Runwill continue until September 11 in the facilities located on Navarro Caro street. A thousand square meters presided over by a 72-meter screen in which its traditional ambigu of homemade tapas is not lacking.









Every night at 22:30start the session (5 euros the entrance) in this summer cinema that will keep the box office open from 9:45 p.m. From September 1, the service is brought forward by half an hour, starting the projection will begin at 10:00 p.m. and the box office will remain open from 9:15 p.m.

the one who is the the only private summer cinema in operation in the province Thus, it faces one more summer the challenge of programming and its billboard proposes titles for all tastes and ages.

Programming of the summer cinema of Tomares

This Tuesday, attendees will be able to see cry male, with Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam and Natalia Traven as actors. Wednesday, July 6, will be the time for children’s entertainment with the screening of the film The Boss Baby: Family Business. For two days, Thursday and Friday, July 7 and 8, it will be the turn of death on the nile played by, among other actors, Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright and Armie Hammer. The weekend, July 9 and 10, will be starring the Spanish comedy mom or dadwith Paco León, Miren Ibarguren, Laura Quirós, Eva Ugarte, Berto Romero and Ester Expósito.

The full billboard can be seen at: http://www.cinematomares.com/cartelera.html.