Tomás Boy, captain of Mexico in the 1986 World Cup and Tigres legend, died at the age of 70

The captain of the Mexican National Team in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and legend of Tigres, died tonight in a CDMX hospital

Thomas Boy passed away the night of March 7 in a hospital in Mexico City. in captain of the Mexican team and legend of tigersdied at the age of 70, when he was transferred to the hospital in an emergency.

The first reports indicated that the Mexican technician was transferred to a sanatorium in the country’s capital, where he was treated urgently on the night of this same Monday, March 7, and hours later they reported the death of The Boss Boy.

Boy Espinoza was born on June 28, 1951, in Mexico City and made a career as an 18-year-old soccer player in Mexico, in the clubs Atlético Español, Atlético Potosino and Tigres, where he became the franchise’s top scorer.

As a national team, he defended the Mexico shirt in 52 games and scored nine goals. He was the captain of the Mexican National Team in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, where he reached the quarterfinals and lost to Germany in that instance.

Although he debuted in professional soccer with Atlético Español, it was in Tigres where he established himself as a figure in Mexican soccer. He helped the club win its first two League titles and one more Cup title, and retired as the franchise’s top scorer with 104 goals, a mark that lasted for many years until the arrival of André-Pierre Gignac who now holds the record. .

The ‘Boss’ Tomás Boy passed away at the age of 70. ESPN

Thomas Boy he began as technical director in the 1989-1990 season at the head of Tampico Madero; Since then, he began his career on the bench, always in the First Division of Mexico, in clubs such as Veracruz, Morelia, Atlas, Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Guadalajara, Puebla, Querétaro and Mazatlán FC.

His last tournament as coach was Clausura 2021, at the head of Mazatlán FC. He lost the only final that he played as a coach, when he directed Morelia and fell to Pumas, in the Clausura 2011.