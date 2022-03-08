Tomás Boy, hospitalized in Mexico City

Tigres, a team that Tomás Boy defended during his time in Mexican soccer, sent a message asking for his health

Thomas Boyhistorical coach and former Mexican soccer player, was hospitalized in Mexico City, according to what he was able to investigate ESPN with various sources.

The first reports indicate that he is in a sanatorium in the country’s capital.

Thomas Boyalso known as ‘El Jefe’, led Mazatlan of the First Division for the last time in Mexican soccer during the Clausura 2021. His numbers with the Sinaloa team were 21 games in which he won eight of them, tied three and suffered 10 defeats in substitution of Juan Francisco Palencia.

In the program Soccer Passionwhere his son Andrés collaborates, his colleague Antonio Nelli commented “Andrés is not with us today, we did not know for sure why, he had to go on a trip and he told us a moment ago that since the weekend his father Thomas Boy He suffered a heart problem, a thrombosis, which has been hospitalized for days.

Thomas Boywho was also an analyst at ESPN in the Futbo Picante program, he represented the Mexican Soccer Team in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and directed multiple teams from Liga MX such as Querétaro, Monarcas Morelia, Puebla, Atlas (in various stages), Chivas, Cruz Azul, Mazatlán, Monterey, among others.

Tomás Boy’s last job in Liga MX was with Mazatlán FC in Clausura 2021 imago7

Tomas Boy Espinoza He has never been able to lift a championship title as a strategist and, in addition, he was recently unseated by Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac as the top scorer in the history of the San Nicolás de los Garza club.

“El Jefe” has been involved in various controversial episodes in Liga MX due to his personality and that led him to various “clashes” with other players and strategists.

Tigres, one of the teams he defended during his time in national football, uploaded a message to his social networks wishing him a speedy recovery with the words #ForceTomás.