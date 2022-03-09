Tomás Boy, the controversial crack who never wanted to leave Mexican soccer

For many, Tomás Boy would be in the 11 ideal of Mexico of all time; at ESPN we will remember him with special affection for his time in Futbol Picante

Tomás Boy, a former Mexican soccer player and coach, has died at the age of 70. Boy was born in Mexico City in 1951 and played in the Mexican first division between 1972 and 1988.

It was formed in Athletic Spanish with whom he debuted in 1972. Tall, thin, with great individual technique and intelligence. He quickly attracted attention and in 1975, after another stint with the Atletico Potosinoreached the TUniversity Church.

He debuted with that club in the same course on March 2 and against America. He scored his first goal later that year against the Chivas. In the 77-78 season he led the tigers to the championship by defeating the Cougars. Although his best campaign on a personal level was 1980-81, in which he scored 15 goals in 38 games, not bad for a midfielder whose main objective on the pitch was to ‘orchestrate’ the attack, with his fine passes and his sharpness to know where and when to go.

Despite his brilliant performances and his established talent, Boy was discarded by Anthony Rock for the world Argentinian 78. She made her international debut with Mexico in a friendly against Usoviet union and he scored for the first time with the green shirt in 1984, in a friendly against Hungary.

Pablo Larios and Tomás Boy after being eliminated from the 1986 World Cup in Mexico on penalties against Germany. Getty

He was summoned for the World Cup at home in 1986. He debuted in the highest fair of soccer against Belgium, playing all 90 minutes in the Mexican victory. He would be eliminated along with his teammates in the quarterfinal round by Germanyby way of penalties –Boy could not play more than 32 minutes due to injury-.

Let tigers after the 87-88 season. He made 98 goals in the first division in 413 games with the cats. He played in 1988 in the United States with the San Jose Earthquakes in the then Western Soccer Alliance. After that year he retired from professional soccer. He was the top scorer of tigers with 104 goals in all competitions, until in 2019 Andre-Pierre Gignac exceeded the mark.

The ‘Boss’ as he was nicknamed, had offers from European football in his prime as a player, but turned them down.

“In 1979, with the Tigres team we did a European tour as a prize for the championship obtained in the previous league tournament. We played a tournament in Italy and the team where Paolo Rossi played, which was Perugia, made a strong attempt to get my services and the truth is that there are two things that happened”, Boy narrated for footballsapiens.

“They didn’t pay me what I thought they should have paid me and he made me a wild card, they paid me much more in the Tigers and… I was already married! And well, the University of Nuevo León, which then managed the soccer team, decided that I was a franchise player; So it really hampered my transfer.”



“That was when I was 25 years old. Then at 30, because he was already big. But the truth is that I was very wild, that’s the truth of things. However, I had opportunities.”

As a coach he started in the same San Jose Earthquakes and then there is a long list of teams going from 1989 to 2021, the year in which he took Mazatlan FC. In all that time he stopped directing for a while and then was called back to the Mexican soccer scene.

His best moments as technical director were with Morelia organization which led to playoffs and the final of the Closure 2011which they lost against Cougars.

He had the luxury of directing Chivasto Blue Cross And till Montereyhis staunch rivals when he was a player.

On ESPN We will remember him fondly for his time at the table in Spicy Soccer, where he was always able to express his particular point of view, in addition to displaying that energetic and playful character while leading him to different controversies, from which he always came out with grace and integrity. It wasn’t for nothing the ‘Boss’ Boy.