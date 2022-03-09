Tomás Boy, the idol of Tigres who reached the fifth match with El Tri

On 1951in Mexico City, one was born of the most important figures the mexican soccer: Thomas Boy. The renowned coach was also a player with an enviable technique. He appears in Tigres as a soccer player and in the extinct Monarcas as a coach, the Mexican has written his name in gold in national football.

His time as a player

His path began with Atlético Españolset with which it was formed and in 1972 It gave him the opportunity to debut in the maximum Mexican circuit. Since then he already demonstrated his quality and intelligence on the field of play, which earned him to be with the capital until 1974.

After passing through Atlético Español Boy would happen to move from Mexico City to San Luis Potosí, to play with the Atletico Potosino in 1974. However, the good level of the Chief began to attract the attention of other teams, so that Tigres decided to sign him the next year.

tigers

The Boss made its debut with the felines the March 2, 1975a match in which they fell 1-0 against América and came on in the 85th minute. However, that would only be his first step towards glory with the Monterrey team, so he soon became an important starter.

In the season 1975-1976 he played 36 games, in which he started 35 and lifted the first Tigres Cup title; while in the 76-77 played 33 and scored 8 goals. In this last campaign the Chief and Tigres reached the LiguillaHowever, fell against Zacatepec.

However, the best was yet to come for the Mexican and the Tigres, who in the next season they won his first league title to the defeat Cougars 3-1. Both teams arrived with important casualties, although that did not prevent it from being a very disputed series.

The scoring share of Boyjust as his great performances were keys to take to the incomparable at Leagues from 1978-1979 and from 1979-1980. In this lastthe royals arrived again to one Finalwhich they lost to Cruz bluehe.

Despite the great level he showed with the UANL team, goals scored and many more games played, Boy did not live a glory like that of the 81-82 campaign with the team of his loves, where, despite missing a good part of the beginning of the tournament due to injury, played one more Final with Tigres, which they won 6-2 on penalties against Atlante.

Finally, tohe concluding the 87-88 season, he left the team after 413 games with the UANL shirt and 98 goals. He played for the San José Earthquakes at the end of his relationship with Tigres and, after playing in a Conference Final, said goodbye to professional soccer.

Mexican team

Despite being one of the most important talents in Mexican soccer, the Boss only played the 1986 World Cup. He was a starter in all the matches of the Tri that came to dispute the Quarter finals against Germany, however, had to leave the field at minute 32 for an injury. That meeting culminated in European victory on penalties after a match that kept it 0-0 after 120 minutes.

His footprint as a coach

Tomás Boy has taken the reins of all kinds of teams in Mexican soccer, however, his career in our country began with Tampico Madero in the 1989-1990 campaign.

Despite going through teams such as Querétaro, Veracruz, Monterrey, Chivas, Cruz Azul, Puebla, Mazatlán, among others, His best moments as a strategist have been with Monarcas Morelia.

In their first two stages with the michoacanos the Chief did a great job, since managed to get them into the league. When he led them from 1996-1997 he took them to semifinals and later, from 1998 to 2000, to Quarter finals.

For 2009 would return to the Monarchy and he would sign his best years as a coach. The following year Monarcas won the Superliga 2-1 to the New England Revolution. already in the Closure 2011 the Boss took them to their fourth Final of Mexican soccerhowever, despite a great match made by his team, they fell 3-2 on aggregate against Pumas thanks to a goal by Javier Cortés at 77.

​