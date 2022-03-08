Tomas Boy was taken to the emergency hospital

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.03.2022 20:37:21





Thomas Boy, former soccer player, former coach of Mazatlan and many other teams, was admitted to the hospital as an emergency for a pulmonary thromboembolismaccording to the TVC Sports report.

The Chief is in Acapulco and until now his state of health is unknown, even though different reports indicate that it is delicate.

The last team he has managed so far Thomas Boy is Mazatlan FC, he left of the team last Mayafter being in 13th place of the Guard1anes 2021.

El Jefe Boy has been one of the most talented soccer players that Mexico has givenHe played as a midfielder. He was one of the great figures of the Tricolor in Mexico 86, where they reached the Quarterfinals.

What is a pulmonary thromboembolism?

Pulmonary thromboembolism is a disease serious characterized by the arrival of emboli (thrombi or clots) to the lungwhich causes the arteries to become clogged and blood to flow.

Treatment depends on how strong it is. If it is not so serious, it can be treated by putting only anticoagulants.

In case it is more delicate, a catheterization has to be done and try to extract the thrombus (thrombectomy) or inject fibrinolytic drugs to seek to exterminate it.

