Tomb of the Fallen coming with an upcoming update? – Multiplayer.it

Tomb of the Fallen coming with an upcoming update?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla may soon get some new content called “Tombs of the Fallen”, which have recently appeared in some trophies not yet unlockable but included in the Ubisoft game database, perhaps waiting for a next update.

These are, in particular, the “Spelunker” trophy, which is obtained by completing one of these Tomb of the Fallen, and the Crypt-ologist trophy, which is obtained by completing all the tombs of the Tombs of the Fallen series, which will obviously be present. to a certain extent with the arrival of this new content.

A similar case, with two trophies added in advance, occurred last June at the time of the Mastery Challenge update free, therefore it is possible that these also refer to such content, probably of similar size and probably free.

For the moment, there are no explorable tombs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so let’s wait to understand how these are processed to be included in the game.

They could be similar to the one present in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which were structured as alternative challenges based on platforms or puzzles to solve.

We therefore await further information on the issue, in the meantime leaks have emerged on the plot and setting of the third expansion, after the release of the free Discovery Tour for all users of the game.

