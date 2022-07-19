Tomb Raider, did you notice the reference to the film with Angelina Jolie in the reboot?

The first two films on tomb Raider objectively they have quite a few flaws, but they were able to make everyone agree at least on a decidedly not very marginal element: their protagonist. Yes, because Angelina Jolie was probably the perfect choice to portray the old-fashioned Lara Croft, from every point of view.

Despite a decidedly questionable artistic value, therefore, the first two transpositions based on the famous videogame saga remained in the hearts of many fans, to the point of not being able to be archived as if they had never existed at the release, in 2016, of the reboot starring. aAlicia Vikander much more similar to today’s Lara Croft than to the increased of the first episodes of the series.

The film with Walton Goggins, in fact, did not fail to pay a small tribute to his predecessors: the sequence in question is the one during which we see Lara making her entrance to Croft for the first time, a scene in which we can listen to the notes of the Piano Concerto in F Minor by Johann Sebastian Bach.

This is an absolutely not accidental choice: Bach’s poem, in fact, is the same one that can be heard in the 2001 film, when Lara trains in his villa. A quote that went almost unnoticed, but which demonstrates the respect with which the director Roar Uthag has looked at those who, before him, tried to tell on the big screen the exploits of Lara Croft. To find out more, however, here is our Tomb Raider review.