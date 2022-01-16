Tomb Raider runs on Game Boy Advance thanks to OpenLara – Nerd4.life

You never expected to see the former tomb Raider turn on Game Boy Advance? The open source project made this possible OpenLara, the flexibility of which allows you to convert the Core Design title for any system.

To make the work was the modder XProger who, as you could see, also uploaded a video on YouTube to show the game in action on real hardware, a video that soon went viral because no one thought such a thing was possible. In fact, the GBA’s hardware has never been great with 3D, and the cartridges weren’t large enough for Tomb Raider.

Nevertheless XProger has succeeded in the enterprise. Of course, the framerate is not very solid, but it does not matter, because we are still faced with a half miracle. The modder has been working on the GBA version of Tomb Raider for more than a year. At first he didn’t even believe it was possible to succeed, but he still wanted to prove himself.

Tomb Raider for GBA is currently still in alpha version and includes only the first three levels of the adventure. However XProger wants to make further improvements to the whole, as explained in a forum of fans of the old portable console, finally managing to fit the entire game into a 32MB cartridge.

OpenLara has been used for other ports of Tomb Raider, which is now also playable on Xbox (the first), 3DO, iPhone and Nintendo 3DS.