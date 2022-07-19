Tomb Raider Sequel With Alivia Vikander Might Not Happen

In an interview for the magazine EW, Alicia Vikander commented that the movie sequel Tomb Raider: Inception (2018) is currently in limbo.

Misha Greenwas chosen to write direct the next tomb Raider. Vikander explained that the difficulty for the new film stems from inter-company politics.

“With the purchase of MGM and Amazon, I have no idea. Now it’s kind of political. I think Misha and I are ready, so it’s in someone else’s hands, to be honest.”

She said she can’t say much about Green’s vision for the new production involving Lara Croft.

“I’m excited to show the world. i love what she did with Lovecraft Country“.

tomb Raider told the origin story of Lara Croft, who debuted in the video game world in 1996. In the film, Croft is shown following in his father’s footsteps on a remote island to investigate a dark mystery of an ancient queen.

Vikander commented on how he felt when he learned that he would be working alongside Green, and what his first conversation with her was like.

“I hope we make another movie. Because of the pandemic, we had plans to shoot this one, and now it’s been a year and a half, but Misha Green is on board and is writing a draft right now,” she shot.

The actress also took the opportunity to praise the talent of her new director

“It’s amazing – we’re, like, the same age! I said, ‘Oh, I’m now on Zoom with an extremely talented woman who I think did an amazing job.’ It would be so amazing if we could make this big movie together, kick some ass in front of and behind the camera, you know?”

Tom Raider debuted as a series of games for the Playstation, following a treasure hunter who ventures across the world in search of relics, facing evildoers and preventing the end of the world.

The first adaptation of Tom Raider for the cinema was released in 2001 and stars Angelina Jolie. The sequel was released in 2003.

The film in which Alicia Vikander stars is based on the new version of the franchise, which was released in 2013, and shows more details of Lara Croft’s early adventures.

Tomb Raider: Inception is directed by is directed by Roar Uthaug. The film grossed an estimated $273 million at the box office. The film is available on Prime Video.

Vikander has already won the Oscar, as well as Screen Actors Guild, Berlin Film Festival and Critic’s Choice. She has already acted in The Danish girl, The Queen’s Lover and Bird of the East.

