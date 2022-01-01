Tomb Raider Trilogy free on Epic Games Store, download link

As anticipated by the leaks of recent days, Tomb Raider Trilogy is the latest of the Epic Games Store Christmas gifts, the Lara Croft Adventures trilogy will remain available for download until January 6, 2022.

Tomb Raider Trilogy includes the full versions (Definitive Edition and Game of the Year Edition) of tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration And Shadow of the Tomb Raider, all and you games are offered with DLC and expansions included as outlined in the synopsis: “Featuring content from the final editions of each title, the trilogy offers dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzles and survival battles as Lara fulfills her destiny of becoming Tomb Raider.“

It is certainly a welcome and very interesting gift that will allow you to live the latest Lara Croft trilogy in full version, providing three full games and all related DLCs and story expansions, as well as skins and other items for use in-game.

You can download Tomb Raider Trilogy for free from the Epic Games Store until 4:59 pm on January 6, 2022, once you have redeemed the game it will be yours forever and you can use it without limitations of any kind, as if it had actually been purchased.