Tomboy style: what it is, 7 looks ideas and how to wear it with style

one of the great women’s fashion revolutions occurred with the appearance of ‘tomboy style’a way of dressing that pioneers such as Katherine Hepburn or Marlene Dietrich popularized in the 1940s, which inspired Saint Laurent to create the female tuxedo and which has continued reinventing itself until today both on the street and on the catwalks.

What began as a kind of rebellion in some sectors of the social and cultural elite, over time has become an art whose key is in dressing with classic garments from the men’s wardrobe without trying to give them a feminine touch and looking for a look timeless and essentially comfortable.

Kristen Stewart or Cara Delevingne are among the most recent referents of the boyish stylea way of dressing that he has found in the oversized garments And in the sneakers two of his best allies.

What is the tomboy style?

Although the tomboy style has many versionsessentially consists of build look with menswear. The options range from suit jacket to jeans and t-shirts, but always with a point casual and casual that leaves no room for tight clothing or feminine touches.

Ideas for a tomboy look

The shoes they are one of the hallmarks of the ‘boyish’ style. The choice depends on the season of the year: in autumn and winter the best allies of this style are moccasins, lace-up shoes and military boots; in spring and summer you can use both sporting like the ugly sandals birkenstock type.

The pants that fit the tomboy look should be wide. Often the girls who bet on this style will buy one or two sizes larger one of those that they usually use, if we talk about women’s sizes, but if it is a pair of pants from the men’s section, you have to be careful because the measurement of the sizes is usually wider.

To get the perfect tomboy look you have to forget the shirts and t-shirts lowercase, this style is built with garments spacious and comfortable. Get oversized models or resort to the trouser trick and buy them a couple of sizes larger.

The jacket suits They are a bet that ensures you hit the most classic tomboy style, but as long as you choose a model of masculine pattern and wide cut. For these looks you must ally yourself with the oversized models and combine them with robust shoes without heels.

The ‘layering’ It is a good option if you are looking for a avant-garde and current masculine look. An XL jacket over a vest and an oversized half-tucked shirt underneath, a loose shirt revealing a t-shirt underneath, or a baggy short-sleeved t-shirt over a long-sleeved t-shirt are ideas you should explore.

Accessories such as hats, ties, rings, sunglasses, caps or link chains are welcome if you are looking for a tomboy look that is out of the norm, but the best is play with makeup if you are looking for your own style, different and very modern.