TomiEx: Amazing Facts About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after Bitcoin. The currency was released in 2015 but was not very popular as, in its Alpha version, it was originally called the Frontier and was not designed to provide security.

Ethereum (ETH) is the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after Bitcoin. The currency was released in 2015 but was not very popular as, in its Alpha version, it was originally called the Frontier and was not designed to provide security.

Frontier was created as a test site for decentralized applications running on smart contracts. Hence, it was more like a playground for people who wanted to test their DeFi software and also for large companies like Microsoft and Lufthansa who had supported the project during its early stages.

The whole concept of Ethereum and its ecosystem is mainly driven by a single person, a true evangelist, Vitalik Buterin (originally Vitaliy Buterin), a Russian native who grew up in Canada. However, the list of Ethereum’s founders, unlike the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto who introduced Bitcoin but has never been seen, is quite long.

Ethereum was founded by Vitalik Buterin, Anthony Di Iorio, Charles Hoskinson, Mihai Alisie and Amir Chetrit. Joseph Lubin, Gavin Wood and Jeffrey Wilcke joined the project later.

Ethereum became very popular in 2016 after its first modernization to the 1,150,000 block when the Homestead protocol was created. This increased the security of the Ethereum blockchain and also introduced mining.

Over time Ethereum has made several modernizations and updates to the protocol that have changed the origin of the proof of concept to proof-of-stake. Ethereum is compatible with ZCash, a cryptocurrency that provides more privacy to its users.

Ethereum 2.0 Phase 0 was launched on December 1, 2020, to increase the number of transactions in networks from 15 per second to thousands (up to 15,000) of transactions per second, to increase protocol security and reduce energy consumption. There are plans to merge Eth 2.0 with the current Ethereum network for the first half of 2022.

Ethereum’s market capitalization reached $ 548.5 billion in November.

So, here are the most interesting facts about Ethereum

1. Ethereum Switzerland GmbH raised 31,591 Bitcoins, approximately $ 18.44 million in 2014, to develop the Ethereum ecosystem. In return, the network sent an Ethereum blockchain bounty of more than 72 million Ether to its subscribers in 2015 for the stress test.

2. The Ethereum protocols that have been updated since 2019 are named after the city. All except the Muir Protocol, which is named after a glacier in Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park.

3. The trouble bomb that was incorporated into the Ethereum protocol in 2015 is expected to “explode” this December, making ETH mining far less attractive. Typically, these bombs are deferred to a later date once the protocol is updated. It could be postponed once again, just like Ethereum 2.0 Phase 2 which is only expected to merge with the original network in the first half of 2022.

4. More than 1 million ETH, reached at the end of November 2021, have been burned since the launch of the London Protocol update on 5 August, causing ETH to deflate in November for the first time since its creation in 2015.

5. Ether is the most popular cryptocurrency in Asia in fact 78% of respondents said they have this asset. That said, it’s not just the choice of financial institutions in Asia. JPMorgan continues to argue that Ethereum may be a better bet for investors than Bitcoin.

Michael Domar, CEO TomiEx exchange and TEX coin https://tomiex-tex.com/