Tommaso Bianchini, new manager for Napoli: comes from Fiorentina

The winter transfer market session is about to begin, but awaiting the transfers of players to move in Serie A are the commercial directors. After the passage of Serena Salvione from Naples at the Rome, the Neapolitan company has identified the replacement in another manager of the top flight.

TOMMASO BIANCHINI, THE CAREER OF THE NEW SALES MANAGER OF NAPLES

The Naples, in fact, as reported by Football and Finance, has “snatched” the Fiorentina Tommaso Bianchini, which will become the new commercial director of the Campania company. After entering the world of football as Fiorentina’s Head of Strategic Planning, Bianchini later moved to Venice where he worked in the Sales & Marketing sector, before returning to Florence as Chief Revenue Officer.

Tommaso Bianchini

TOMMASO BIANCHINI, GREETING TO THE FIORENTINA

In recent days, the same Bianchini had greeted Florence with a long post on Linkedin: “I will carry Florence forever in my heart but I have decided to end the relationship with Fiorentina and it is time for new challenges starting in January. I wish all the best to a club that will always be part of my life, I will live with you the last three races and then we will say goodbye with the smile that has always accompanied my Florentine life. Goodbye Florence and thanks for everything“.

His new adventure in the shadow of Vesuvius would therefore be about to begin.