Tommy between music and cinema. The absolute masterpiece of the Who

Tommyreleased in May 1969, is the fourth album by the Who and represents one of the most successful concept albums in the history of music.

The album, conceived by the guitarist Pete Townshend and immediately dedicated to his spiritual guru Meher Babais considered as one of the first “works” in the history of rock, anticipated only by Freak Out! from Frank Zappa of 1966.

The plot

The work tells the story of a boy born at the end of WWI who, following the murder of his mother’s lover by his father, becomes blind, deaf and mute. Tommytraumatized by the incident and speechless by his parents who tell him not to say anything, he begins his journey through life amidst the difficulties of an adolescence full of violence and horror. The young protagonist becomes a victim of the world and of people’s cruelty: he, defenseless behind the wall of incommunicability, ends up passively undergoing the darkest atrocities of the human soul embodied in the acts of his uncle and cousin.

The path of Tommy however, like that of a contemporary hero / anti-hero, it ends with the boy’s liberation from his silent condemnation and with his metamorphosis into a champion of humanity, into a man capable of saving other men. A Christological metaphor that reveals the deepest essence of those who manage to transform themselves from conquered to conqueror without sinking into the same violence that characterized his life. Thanks to his almost divine talent in playing pinball, Tommy becomes the symbol of an entire generation, becomes the symbol of all those who, struck by life, inexorably try to get up again

After the success of the album comes the film

The album was so successful that, in 1975, a film directed by the American director was created Ken Russell. The film sees Roger Daltrey in the role of Tommy adult, Ann-Margret in the role of the mother, Elton John as the Pinball Wizard champion, Eric Clapton in the role of the preacher Hawker, Tina Turner in the guise of Acid Queen And Jack Nicholson in the shoes of Dr. Quackson. The film, which slightly modifies the plot of the album, is set after the Second World Wara choice that, in addition to making Tommy about thirty years younger, makes his experience closer to the large slice of the public who had experienced the aftermath of the Second World War up close.

Another great variation from the album is the trauma that made the protagonist blind, dumb and deaf: while in the album it was the lover who died, in the film it will be the father of Tommy, initially believed dead, to die at the hands of his stepfather; another choice that brings him closer to the aforementioned generation, often fatherless. In the film, moreover, new songs not present in the album such as Prologue 1945, Bernie’s Holiday Camp, Champagne, Mother and Son And TV; while other songs have been slightly modified such as Pinball Wizard, Christmas And Cousin Kevin.

The great work of the director

From the incredible fusion of music and images, the film by Ken Russell manages to fully exploit the main themes of the album: the critique of consumerist society and the individual-mass, the theme of travel understood as an interior path of redemption and search for peace, the commodification of religions in the age of consumption, revenge on childhood trauma and on both physical and psychological abuse.

