Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why) announces commitment to another girl

Tommy Dorfman became popular when appearing in the series 13 Reasons Why and this 2022 announced that he was engaged to another woman to marry.

The actress Tommy Dorfman revealed his commitment for marry another girl. Tommy is a trans woman who was born on May 13, 1992 and won a lot fame in the series of Netflix 13 Reasons Why (Brian Yorkey, 2017). Similarly, he appeared in the series Jane The Virgin (Jennie Snyder Urman, 2014) with the paper of Bobby.

Dorfman had a guest appearance at the podcast Broad Ideas with content creator and actress Rachel Billson. There he commented on various topics of his life in an episode that lasted just over an hour and a half. Some themes that touched were his childhood in Atlantaits transition process during the COVID-19 pandemic, your dating experience and also explored how to talk to children about gender identity of people. WATCH WHEN TOMMY CAME OUT AS A TRANS WOMAN.

Tommy Dorfman’s engagement to another girl

In 2021 Tommy Dorfman divorced then-husband Peter Zurkuhlen. this happened 6 months after she announced that she is a trans woman. They had 5 years together as a couple. LEARN MORE ABOUT TOMMY DORFMAN’S DIVORCE.

It seems that life smiled at him in love Tommy Dorfmannwell this 2022 is very much in love with a girl whose identity remained anonymous in the podcast where the actress announced her engagement. The only thing she revealed is that it is a cisgender lesbian girl. Tommy started dating women after his marriage to Zurkuhlen ended. About, commented the following in his conversation with Rachel Bilson:

“I knew that I was interested in women in a way that I hadn’t paid attention to since high school. It was something unresolved, that he had not explored. And I made it a point to go out with girls this year and experiment again, without feeling embarrassed about it.”

About his commitment to her current partner, the actress commented that her fiancee was the one who helped her in her transition processbecause it was always accompanying her and even him gave the first injections of estrogen. SEE HOW THE COMING OUT OF THE CLOSET OF FAMOUS AND FAMOUS TRANS WERE.

He also accepted that afraid of being in love:

“Being in love is a little scary, it’s difficult and painful.”

With information from yahoo Y Broad Ideas