Tommy Kuti gets naked with “Onlyfans”

Tommy Kuti: «Should an artist know how to get naked? Here: I did it »Born in 1989, Tommy Kuti is Nigerian by origin but adoptive from Brescia

Soft red lights, without turning too much around: «They say that a true artist must know how to get naked. I did it, literally ». Music seeks new ways to explore and Tommy Kuti serves on the silver platter the assist beyond the sound barriers: “Onlyfans”, nomen omen, is in fact the title of his new single, whose video took off right on the homonymous on the platform of the same name that allows the sharing of sexually explicit content. Setting a historical precedent in its own way. “For the first time in the world, in fact, a launch of a music video is made exclusively on the social network where creators of adult content sell uncensored photos and videos to their fans” notes the rapper, born in 1989, Nigerian origins, lived first in Valle Camonica then on Lake Garda and proud to define himself as “neither white nor black: #Afroitaliano” (as he sings in another of his songs). (…)

