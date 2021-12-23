Tommy Kuti launches the video of the single of the same name on Onlyfans

Tommy Kuti released her new single, Onlyfans. The music video launches on the adult content platform of the same name and is the first time it has happened.

They say that a true artist must know how to get naked. I did it, literally

The career of Tommy officially started in 2018 with the release of the EP Real Italian for Universal Music (here our video interview from 2018).

In the following two years he participated in Beijing Express, published a book for Rizzoli, I laugh at it, appeared at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in the show Return to Reims directed by Thomas Ostermeir and made himself known on his social profiles as an entertainer through collaborations with major brands, from Amazon to Netflix.

From 2020 it leads on TRX Radio the program 2G Rap together with Rebecca Kazadi.

After all these extramusical experiences he returned to music in 2021 with singles Ale, Number 9 (Lukaku) And Skyscrapers. And now it’s time to Onlyfans (Is it her or is it not her).

The theme of the single revolves around Onlyfans the adult content platform which, increasingly popular in Italy and in the world, has more than 85 million registered users and 200,000 new registrations every day.

For consistency with the album Tommy Kuti decided to literally get naked with a video whose creative idea is from Giulia Ricciardi And Pas Frezza, while the direction is entrusted to Stefano Quaglia with the production of The Family.

Here’s how he tells the idea of ​​the video, available here, Tommy:

For the first time in the world a music video launch is made exclusively on the social network where creators of adult content sell uncensored photos and videos to their fans.

The video of the song, with afrobeats and raggaeton sounds, is naturally uncensored and features various creators of Onlyfans as The Cristina, Alberto Forin, Elisabeth Free Soul, Mabel Jessica And Mamasita Mala.

A clean version of the video is also available which you can see below.