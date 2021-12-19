Tomori on the shields. Very bad in many. Pioli is wrong again

These are the AC Milan-Napoli report cards:

Maignan 6: Elmas shoots him on the near post, but Ibrahimovic and Tonali forget him in co-ownership in what is the episode that decides the game. Then he does an industrial amount of foot throws.

Florenzi 6.5: perpetually plunges into the right lane. He touched the equalizer with a great left footed shot that just came out to Ospina’s left. He growls and is very present in the game. (from 85 ‘Kalulu sv).

Tomori 6.5: unsurpassed. Petagna moves him after a few seconds, he realizes that it is a fight night and takes the measures to 37 blue. Decisive in closing, right on Petagna, in the second half.

Romagnoli 6: match without blemishes for the captain, who is very involved in the possession phase. Defensively speaking, he behaves well.

Ballo-Touré 6: Lozano is a bad customer, but contrary to expectations on the eve, he behaves well. He puts in a nice cross that Ibrahimovic, for a while, does not turn into the equalizer.

5.5 tonals: for the purposes of the result, sleeping at the same time with Ibrahimovic on Elmas’ goal is the mistake that costs Milan the defeat. Because net of a few more balls lost than usual, he is one of the few who always plays forward and not going backwards. (from 77 ‘ Bennacer 5.5: it is the usual change of Pioli, when he tries to find some pitches in the penalty area, but imprecise).

Kessie 5: had scored the equalizer, redeeming a hands-in-hair performance. But with the goal removed from the Var, here we return to analyze what was not very good in the field, with a lot of imprecision and too few tackles won.

Messias 5.5: has twice the play with rhythm to go left-handed, one of these in the second half that comes out a little. But he has a difficult life against Di Lorenzo, trying to play inside the field where the gang is busy. (from 77 ‘ Castillejo 6: enters with a specific task, as in Udine: throw in the cross area. He does it).

Brahim Diaz 5: eaten by Demme and Anguissa. It never finds the right position to release its quality which is fundamental in this game system. From after covid he is no longer the player who gave the feeling of breaking through the opponent’s defenses. (from 62 ‘ Giroud 5: packed, from the post injury and from a difficulty in finding his space on the pitch. The memories of the first days are far away).

Krunic 5: by dint of playing out of role, his structural limits come out in making the outside. But the fault is not even his own, but of those who deploy him in that position on the pitch. It does not affect. (from 62 ‘ Saelemaekers 6: a winger who plays wide and opens more the shirts of the opponent’s defense. Maybe it wasn’t that hard to do even early in the game).

Ibrahimovic 5: Elmas loses badly at the near post and there Napoli wins the game. He touches the header and then Ospina denies him the goal with a super save. But the rest of the game is pretty empty. Against Juan Jesus and Rrhamani we would have expected something more. Much more.

Att. Pioli 5: an unloaded team, which never raises the pace of the contest when Napoli closes the corner with high gloves. He keeps Saelemaekers out by mistakenly continuing to insist on Krunic as an outsider. Because? The absentees weigh too much on the economy of his team.