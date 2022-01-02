Tomorrow among us / On Rete 4 the film with Idris Elba and Kate Winslet

Tomorrow between us will be broadcast on Rete 4 today, Sunday 2 January 2022, starting at 9.30pm. The film was distributed by 20th Century Fox and produced by Chernin Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. The 2017 film is directed by Hany Abu-Assad, in 18 years of career he has directed 7 films, among the most recent are: The Idol, Omar, The Courier. In 2005 he won 1 European Film Awards as best screenplay for Paradise Now. In the cast we find Idris Elba, in his 20-year career he has starred in 37 films and 3 television series has received 5 nominations and won 1 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Miniseries for TV for Luther, in addition he has obtained 2 BAFTA nominations and won 2 SAG Awards for best Supporting Actor for Beasts of No Nation and Best Actor in a Miniseries for Luther.

The female lead is Kate Winslet winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2009 for the award-winning – The Rider – In her 28-year career, the actress has starred in 39 films and 1 television series. Although she has been noticed since she was a young girl in some TV extras, the public noticed her in Titanic where she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and earns an Oscar nomination for best protagonist. Other actors who make up the cast are: Vincent Gale, Dermot Mulroney and Lucia Walters.

Tomorrow between us, the plot of the film: join forces to survive

Tomorrow between us tells the story of two strangers who, ironically, find themselves joining forces to survive. The film begins with a winter storm. Two unknown passengers are at the gate and this is where they first meet. They are waiting to board the flight that will take them to their destination. Ashley Knox is a famous photojournalist traveling to organize her wedding. Ben Payne is a surgeon returning from a conference and has to go home because he has surgery the next day. Unfortunately due to bad weather the flight is canceled and Ashley comes up with the idea of ​​hiring a private plane and asks Ben if he wants to contribute to the expenses by dividing the vehicle. The man accepts and they embark. The pilot with skill and professionalism manages to circumvent the storm, but then due to a human error the plane crashes while it is flying over the mountains of Colorado. Luckily Ben and Ashley manage to get out of the impact alive, but they are severely injured. Lonely and missing on the top of the snow-capped mountain, they try to find a solution, given that due to a pilot error, it is impossible for the rescue teams to arrive to save his life. The photojournalist and the doctor must join forces and their personal knowledge and face the dangers to find a refuge as soon as possible and identify the presence of man nearby. During the impervious journey they will have the opportunity to get to know each other through personal stories, give space to memories and confidences so as to create an unexpected physical attraction between the two.

Video, the trailer for the film “Tomorrow between us”

