“Tomorrow an extraordinary opportunity to win the first trophy in our history”

Reached by ANSA, the women’s director of Milan, Elisabet Spina, spoke thus on the eve of Juventus-Milan, the final of the Italian Women’s Super Cup: “The first women’s team, last Wednesday, played an excellent match and obtained an important victory against Roma, guaranteeing access to the Super Cup final. We are proud of our girls who on the pitch showed their desire to win with the right competitive malice, fighting together for every ball, united and determined, thus remaining faithful to the club’s values “.

On the growth of women’s football: “This is a crucial moment of growth for Italian women’s football in a context of evolution of the movement on a global level. In just over five years we have gone from a structural model born in the amateur sphere, to a management that is rapidly approaching professionalism. We all believe in the project, we are investing and supporting the First Team and the entire Rossoneri women’s sector: in recent years, thanks to the support of the owners and the top management of the Company, we have strengthened the team and we will continue to invest to improve “.

On the victory in the semifinals: “Wednesday’s victory in Latina is the confirmation of this growth that we are facing together with the Club with the team, and all together we will go to play tomorrow’s final in Frosinone. An extraordinary opportunity to try to win on the first trophy in the history of Milan Women “.

