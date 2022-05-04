Tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. the deadline to present an accusation in the Coral case expires

Tomorrow, Wednesday, at 1:05 in the afternoon, the deadline for the Public Ministry to present an accusation against the General Adam CaceresPastora Rossy Guzmán and others involved in the coral case.

This after the judge of the First Investigating Court of the National District, Raymundo Mejía, summoned the Specialized Prosecutor for Administrative Corruption (Pepca) to present its final act, granting a period of 15 days for such purposes.

Last February, Judge Raymundo Mejía granted two months to the Public Ministry to complete and file the indictment. The magistrate set the deadline for April 16, but it was moved to April 18 due to Easter, then granting him a period of 15 days which expires tomorrow at the indicated time.

The Public Ministry has been recurrent in practice to request extensions in their major corruption investigations and let the term granted by the court expire.

For him case were submitted Adán Cáceres, the pastor Rossy Guzmán and her son, police corporal Tanner Antonio Flete Guzmán; as well as Colonel Rafael Núñez de Aza and Army Sergeant Alejandro José Montero Cruz.

Against Raúl Alejandro Girón Jiménez house arrest was orderedfor security reasons, for cooperating with the investigation.